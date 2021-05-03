Instagram Template. Instagram Carousel Design.

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Social media pack Natty contains 15 step-by-step carousels and 24 inspirational quotes in the format of stories and posts. Using carousels on Instagram allows you to use multiple images in one post that has the highest engagement rates among all forms of posts. They give you the opportunity to share tips, introductions of new webinars, courses, or masterclasses, product closeups, mood boards, tutorials, interviews, stories, and make more engagement with your followers.