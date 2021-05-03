Koichi Watanabe

DailyUI 024 | Boarding Pass

DailyUI 024 | Boarding Pass ux ui boarding pass
Hello dribbblers.
This is the design of my daily UI.
Hope you like this.

Posted on May 3, 2021
