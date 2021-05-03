Alexander Shozda

haunted panda

haunted panda blizzard snow darknesslooming korean animals illustration characterdesign design shozda panda leafumbrella bamboo illness mentalhealth depression
Sometimes the darkness just gets to you. Feeling down is an inevitable part of the process.

May Peace Be The Journey
