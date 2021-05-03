Dimitar Talevski

Topshelf Tools

Topshelf Tools flat minimal photoshop vector logo illustrator design
This is logo design for a company that sells premium tools to traders and mechanics. They wanted the " power button " to be implemented in the design. So I come up with this idea.

Posted on May 3, 2021
