Hasura Logo Refresh

The Hasura logo was the culmination of some quick-thinking start-up scrappiness. This was in 2014. Cut to the present day, we realized our identity came off a bit too strong and aggressive with the massive bull horns, so we decided to soften it up just a tad. The result was a more sophisticated logo that managed to retain all of the goodwill it had built up over the past few years.
You can download the brand kit from https://hasura.io/press/
Register for our Annual User Conference here https://hasura.io/events/hasura-con-2021/
Visit https://hasura.io/graphql/ to learn more about Hasura and GraphQL technology.