ohyayeh

生活｜行書

ohyayeh
ohyayeh
  • Save
生活｜行書 漢字 手書き文字 필기한자 chinese calligraphy
Download color palette

第一次到宜蘭教課，
而且是親子課，
雖說是教課，
但總覺得學到最多的還是分享者。
喜歡寫字的小朋友真的不多，
親子習字課的最主要目的大概是
讓「寫字的趣味」被重新發掘吧！
回家路途上搭乘的大眾運輸上，
看到一位媽媽和年約3-4歲女娃兒的互動，
覺得「陪伴」且「一起成長」真的是件美好的事。
-
有時候世界不如我們期望的美好
不見得是老天不眷顧，
而是我們受限的觀點，
短時間未必看得出上天的美意。

https://blog.ohyeah22.art

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
ohyayeh
ohyayeh

More by ohyayeh

View profile
    • Like