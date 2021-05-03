🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
第一次到宜蘭教課，
而且是親子課，
雖說是教課，
但總覺得學到最多的還是分享者。
喜歡寫字的小朋友真的不多，
親子習字課的最主要目的大概是
讓「寫字的趣味」被重新發掘吧！
回家路途上搭乘的大眾運輸上，
看到一位媽媽和年約3-4歲女娃兒的互動，
覺得「陪伴」且「一起成長」真的是件美好的事。
-
有時候世界不如我們期望的美好
不見得是老天不眷顧，
而是我們受限的觀點，
短時間未必看得出上天的美意。
