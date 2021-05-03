Bangla Typography 'Amar ashar moto'

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Akhtar Shirani, was an Urdu poet. He is considered to be one of the leading romantic poets of Urdu language.Akhtar Shirani’s poetry clearly digressed and made a mark of its own, and was also sidelined due to not fitting in the vogue. Akhtar Sherani's real name was Dawood Khan. He was born on May 4, 1905 in the former Indian state of Tonk. He was the only son of Jaid Alam and Hafiz Mahmood Sherani.
It is a typography of Akhtar Shirani's poetry, which is translated by Javed hussen.
