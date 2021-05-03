rohith machineni

Gentle care app

rohith machineni
rohith machineni
  • Save
Gentle care app day care illustration home screen ui design adobe xd app
Download color palette

Get contactless check-in, daily updates, meal tracking, health tracking, and contactless billing all within this easy-to-use childcare management app. You and your center families will love it!

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
rohith machineni
rohith machineni

More by rohith machineni

View profile
    • Like