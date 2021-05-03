James Martin

West Room Logo Design

James Martin
James Martin
Hire Me
  • Save
West Room Logo Design illustration monogram logo design brand type identity logotype branding typography logo
Download color palette

Such a mega cool project to work on.... We can’t say too much but this is the place to be... multiple rooms under one roof where you can bring you creative vision to life.
.
It will house a multitude of studio spaces from film / photography / music - you name it, west room has it.

James Martin
James Martin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by James Martin

View profile
    • Like