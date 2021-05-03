New adventures of Marquis Valerianovich

And now, a decisive step forward, and the Marquis is already soaring in the clouds like a free bird. He is not afraid of new discoveries that will come his way.

- only daredevils conquer new horizons, and I am one of them - the Marquis thought happily - oh, what beautiful clouds, they look so much like cotton candy, and I so wanted to know what they taste like? And so, let's fly even closer, and I can finally find out the answer! ...

hmm ... wow, I just melted into them ... that's a surprise! What's next? Oooh, a charming sunset ... but I wonder if the sun is very far in the sky, or will I be able to reach it? ... hee-hee, but better not, otherwise it will burn with its warm greeting.

He continued his flight, and shone with the happiness of complete freedom. And what awaits him ahead? ... The Marquis will certainly tell you his vivid stories from new adventures.

Новые приключения Маркиза Валерьяновича

И вот, решителтный шаг вперед, и Маркиз уже парит в облаках как свободная птица. Ему не страшны новые открытия, которые ему встретятся на пути.

- только смельчаки покоряют новве горизонты, и я один из них - подумал радостно Маркиз - ах, какие красивые облака, они так похожи на сладкую вату, а я так хотел узнать, какие же они на вкус? И так, подлетим еще ближе, и я смогу наконец-то узнать ответ!...

хм-м...надо же, я в них просто растворился...вот так сюрприз! А что там дальше? Оооо, чарующий закат...а интересно, солнце очень далеко на небе, или же я смогу и до него долететь?...хи-хи, но лучше не надо, а то оно обожжет своим теплым приветствием.

Он продолжал свой полёт, и светился от счастья полноценной свободы. А что же ждет его впереди?...Маркиз обязательно поведает вам, свои яркие истории из новых приключений.