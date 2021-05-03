Juicy app ui concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey Dribbblers!
Today I want to share with you a quick concept of the Juicy app. This is a minimalist mobile application for an online food shop offering healthy fresh juice.
There's a lot of room for improvement, but I thought it's worth sharing. your feedback and appreciation are always welcome
don't forget to show me your LOVE ♥♥♥♥
Available for projects!
Write us at uxalam1@gmail.com
instagram I Behance I linkedin