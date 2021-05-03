SunBurnt Logo Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Creating a logo for a beachwear brand SunBurnt was so much fun! 🐚 The logo perfectly represents the brand - it's light, beachy and elegant.
But the logo is just a facade of the brand - it's nothing without a color palette, fonts, visuals, your goals and strategies. In order to have a strong branding, all these aspects should be taken into account.
I can help you take your business to the next level by creating a full branding package that will help you achieve your highest potential in your business!