難盡力｜楷書

難盡力｜楷書 漢字 手書き文字 필기한자 chinese calligraphy
人生很難，我們盡力而為。

做對的事不一定總是得到讚賞，
沒得到讚賞的事也不一定不值得做。

感謝一直默默付出的你們。

https://blog.ohyeah22.art

Posted on May 3, 2021
