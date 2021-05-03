🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
人生很難，我們盡力而為。
做對的事不一定總是得到讚賞，
沒得到讚賞的事也不一定不值得做。
感謝一直默默付出的你們。
https://blog.ohyeah22.art