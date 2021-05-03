Deeezy

Boldy - Cute Handwritten Font

Deeezy
Deeezy
  • Save
Boldy - Cute Handwritten Font typeface seriffont font typography
Download color palette

Marker, handwritten, cute & funny style serif font for your new projects. Great for funny, grunge or artistic projects!

https://deeezy.com/product/30725/boldy-cute-handwritten-font

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Deeezy
Deeezy

More by Deeezy

View profile
    • Like