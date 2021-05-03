Pallavi suryavanshi

DailyUI 008 404 page

Pallavi suryavanshi
Pallavi suryavanshi
  • Save
DailyUI 008 404 page web typography ui design
Download color palette

404 page for dairy application which I designed earlier.

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Pallavi suryavanshi
Pallavi suryavanshi

More by Pallavi suryavanshi

View profile
    • Like