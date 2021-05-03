Pavel Novák

WE ARE TWENTY website

Pavel Novák
Pavel Novák
Hire Me
  • Save
WE ARE TWENTY website webgl web interactive website microsite zlin architecture city environment blender polyperfect animation unity3d color lowpoly illustration 3d darkfejzr
WE ARE TWENTY website webgl web interactive website microsite zlin architecture city environment blender polyperfect animation unity3d color lowpoly illustration 3d darkfejzr
WE ARE TWENTY website webgl web interactive website microsite zlin architecture city environment blender polyperfect animation unity3d color lowpoly illustration 3d darkfejzr
WE ARE TWENTY website webgl web interactive website microsite zlin architecture city environment blender polyperfect animation unity3d color lowpoly illustration 3d darkfejzr
Download color palette
  1. jenamdvacet-dribbble2.mp4
  2. web-printscreen.PNG
  3. web-printscreen2.PNG
  4. web-printscreen3.PNG
  5. web-printscreen4.PNG

https://jenamdvacet.cz/

Interactive microsite for the 20th Anniversary of Tomas Bata University in Zlín.

Pavel Novák
Pavel Novák
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Pavel Novák

View profile
    • Like