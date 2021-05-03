Kashish Arora

Kashish Arora
3d Flower character illustration clay character design cgi 3d art character cartoon illustration blender3d 3d
'Bloom'
created for an art collab organised to raise funds for helping india fight covid-19
Posted on May 3, 2021
Kashish Arora
3D Artist, UI/UX Designer

