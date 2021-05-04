Kolase - Gallery App Mobile Concept 🖼

Hi Everyone !! 🖐

I'm excited to share my latest shot this time. This is a concept gallery app for mobile. Let me know what you think about this. I hope you like it. Feel free to feedback and please press "L" if you like it ❤ Enjoy!

We are available for crafting new projects- ux@drawstack.co

Follow Us On 👇

Facebook | Behance | Instagram

Thanks a lot for watching!