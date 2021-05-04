Regi Pangestu

Kolase - Gallery App Mobile Concept 🖼

Regi Pangestu
Regi Pangestu
  • Save
Kolase - Gallery App Mobile Concept 🖼 uidesign typography camera app camera mobile gallery uiux ux ui design app minimal clean category online photo editor photo
Kolase - Gallery App Mobile Concept 🖼 uidesign typography camera app camera mobile gallery uiux ux ui design app minimal clean category online photo editor photo
Kolase - Gallery App Mobile Concept 🖼 uidesign typography camera app camera mobile gallery uiux ux ui design app minimal clean category online photo editor photo
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD (17).png
  2. Dribbble shot HD (18).png
  3. Dribbble shot HD (19).png

Hi Everyone !! 🖐
I'm excited to share my latest shot this time. This is a concept gallery app for mobile. Let me know what you think about this. I hope you like it. Feel free to feedback and please press "L" if you like it ❤ Enjoy!

We are available for crafting new projects- ux@drawstack.co

Follow Us On 👇

Facebook | Behance | Instagram

Thanks a lot for watching!

Regi Pangestu
Regi Pangestu

More by Regi Pangestu

View profile
    • Like