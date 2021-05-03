Thomas Pernkopf

Product Page Scroll Animation

Another glance at the e-commerce website for fashion or jewelry brands. The design approach is based on sophisticated typography, a minimalist and airy layout with nothing distracting visitors from the beautiful photo content, an earth-tone color palette with a bohemian feeling in mind, and smooth interactions.

Designed in Figma, developed in web flow

