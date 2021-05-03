Fahim Khan

Skoolix - Logo Design ( Letter S + connect )

Skoolix - Logo Design ( Letter S + connect ) branding s logo letter letter logo logo coloring best s logo flat logo minimalist logo tech logo technology cyber sequrity visual identity nopqrstuvwxyz vector icon best logo designer modern logo brand identity digital agency
Skoolix a technology start up developing a microgrid operating platform that will connect remote villages to reliable and affordable power. Our high tech software will enable the uptake of renewable energy resources in these villages. Our vision is to connect remote villages to a better future.

