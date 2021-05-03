Manasuka

Bird and Flower

Bird and Flower
Hello everyone. This is my recent artwork that is a bird with some flowers and leaves. This illustration is created to express freedom.
This artwork is for sale.
I am also available to do a commission work.
Say Hi! to me through email infodesignini@gmail.com

Posted on May 3, 2021
