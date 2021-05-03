🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
"My Octopus Teacher"
An Oscar winning story of a man who followed a life of an Octopus over 300 days to not just fell in love with her but to find new meaning and direction for his life by learning from her. This Netflix Documentary has ability to sweep anyone off their feet.
So here is my take on this lovely creature! Enjoy!! ❤️