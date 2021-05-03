Maher Badeddi

Music App

Maher Badeddi
Maher Badeddi
  • Save
Music App music branding app design mobile userexperience uiux design app ux ui
Download color palette

Music Player App
Stay tuned for more amazing stuff!

Press “L” to show your love!

Do you need some help?
Send me a message: maher.badeddi@gmail.com
---------------------------------------
Let's connect on:
📸 https://www.instagram.com/maher.badeddi/
---------------------------------------

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Maher Badeddi
Maher Badeddi

More by Maher Badeddi

View profile
    • Like