QoreDrayb Logo and Branding Project

QoreDrayb Logo and Branding Project logodesign branding design logo branding
QoreDrayb is a platform here in the Philippines that aimes to help both drivers and passengers easily manage daily transportation. This platform allows the partner drivers to see booking details and information real-time in order to deliver a great and safe ride experience for the passengers.

The concept is all mine and already approved. This will be available soon!

Posted on May 3, 2021
