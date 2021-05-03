QoreDrayb Logo and Branding Project

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
QoreDrayb is a platform here in the Philippines that aimes to help both drivers and passengers easily manage daily transportation. This platform allows the partner drivers to see booking details and information real-time in order to deliver a great and safe ride experience for the passengers.
The concept is all mine and already approved. This will be available soon!