VR startup visualizations and visual design

THE COMPANY
Exit Reality was a California based startup. They provided custom-built virtual reality gaming infrastructures and services for events, hotels, entertainment centers, Fortune 500 companies and more. Their list of partners and clients included, Disney, Imax, HTC, and Spotify.
MY TASKS
- Designed and created visualizations for VR infrastructures/ 3D gaming environments.
- Designed UI screens and PDF presentation decks.
TOOLS
Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe After Effects
Year: 2018
Job type: remote, part-time
:) Drop me a line: jessicazhangdz@gmail.com