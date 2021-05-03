Jessika Z

VR Startup Visualizations and Visual Design

VR Startup Visualizations and Visual Design
THE COMPANY
Exit Reality was a California based startup. They provided custom-built virtual reality gaming infrastructures and services for events, hotels, entertainment centers, Fortune 500 companies and more. Their list of partners and clients included, Disney, Imax, HTC, and Spotify.

MY TASKS
- Designed and created visualizations for VR infrastructures/ 3D gaming environments.
- Designed UI screens and PDF presentation decks.

TOOLS
Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe After Effects

Year: 2018
Job type: remote, part-time

:) Drop me a line: jess@teamorbita.com

Posted on May 3, 2021
