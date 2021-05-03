VR Startup Visualizations and Visual Design

THE COMPANY

Exit Reality was a California based startup. They provided custom-built virtual reality gaming infrastructures and services for events, hotels, entertainment centers, Fortune 500 companies and more. Their list of partners and clients included, Disney, Imax, HTC, and Spotify.

MY TASKS

- Designed and created visualizations for VR infrastructures/ 3D gaming environments.

- Designed UI screens and PDF presentation decks.

TOOLS

Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe After Effects

Year: 2018

Job type: remote, part-time

__________________________________

:) Drop me a line: jess@teamorbita.com