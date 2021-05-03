Rron Berisha

CLAIRE — Editorial 001

CLAIRE — Editorial 001 editorial responsive webdesign ux ui layout whitespace clean typography web photography fashion website design mobile
Claire — Editorial.
Type and layout exploration for CLAIRE.

Typeface — Apoc designed by Matthieu Salvaggio
Images — Anisia Kuzmina

