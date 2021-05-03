daniel omulo

eco bank logo redesign and branding concept

This was a personal project challenge that I was given. The task was to brand the bank and appear as a women's first bank.
Currently, the perception of the bank is that it's west African and more of a corporate bank. This was one of the first problems I identified

https://www.behance.net/gallery/103277695/ECOBANK-Rebranding-Concept

Posted on May 3, 2021
