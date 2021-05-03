Alina Lebedeva

KSK CLINIC Webdite

Alina Lebedeva
Alina Lebedeva
  • Save
KSK CLINIC Webdite ui ux webdesign web ui design typography uiux uidesign ui figma design
Download color palette

Design for an aesthetic cosmetology clinic. A website inspired by the beauty of women.

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Alina Lebedeva
Alina Lebedeva

More by Alina Lebedeva

View profile
    • Like