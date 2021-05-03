PANTER

IKON Jewelry Logo Design

IKON Jewelry Logo Design
Identity design for the IKON brand from UK. The symbol was originally developed from the letter K and transformed into a nice abstract diamond.

The owner of the brand opened a new physicals store where they needed a solid identity that can work on 3D acrylics, neon letters and for all print collaterals.

