IKON Jewelry Logo Design

Identity design for the IKON brand from UK. The symbol was originally developed from the letter K and transformed into a nice abstract diamond.
The owner of the brand opened a new physicals store where they needed a solid identity that can work on 3D acrylics, neon letters and for all print collaterals.