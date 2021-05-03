Kamyameha

Emotions // Personal illustrations

I've started by drawing erotic pieces around women. To empower ourself and free our body. So there is always a message behind each drawing, but this is your message. What you feel when you first see it, and what it teaches you.
Then I go from drawing erotic to emotion. Because that the emotions that we don't know how to exprime, that can make a huge difference.

May 3, 2021
Kamyameha
