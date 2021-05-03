Emotions // Personal illustrations

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've started by drawing erotic pieces around women. To empower ourself and free our body. So there is always a message behind each drawing, but this is your message. What you feel when you first see it, and what it teaches you.
Then I go from drawing erotic to emotion. Because that the emotions that we don't know how to exprime, that can make a huge difference.