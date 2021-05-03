Andrey Krivenko

Doctor/medical ILLUSTRATION

Andrey Krivenko
Andrey Krivenko
  • Save
Doctor/medical ILLUSTRATION doctor app webdesign illustraion ui design medical design medical care doctor appointment
Download color palette

A set of vector illustrations
that will be useful when creating
a mobile application or service
on a medical topic.
You can download here -
figma.com/@andreykrivenko

Andrey Krivenko
Andrey Krivenko

More by Andrey Krivenko

View profile
    • Like