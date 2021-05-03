Rocío Albertos Casas

Mobile App Prototype - LifeFive

Life Five. A feel-good magazine, with bite-size content. So you can spend more time learning and less time on your screen.

UX/UI Case Study : https://albertoscasasrocio.medium.com/design-challenge-editorial-design-3a55066442d7

Posted on May 3, 2021
