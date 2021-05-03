Nada Sikander

Audible India Banner Designs

Audible India Banner Designs
  1. Kids Banner 01.jpg
  2. Kids Banner 02.jpg
  3. Kids Banner 03.jpg
  4. Kids Banner 04.jpg
  5. Kids Banner 05.jpg

These were some banner designs I worked on for Audible India to promote their kids books

Posted on May 3, 2021
