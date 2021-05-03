Corporate And Business ID Card Design Template And Mockup

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi My Name is a Md Obaidullah.
***I am a Professional Graphics Designer.
.......................My services is......................
*Business card
*id card
*Brochure
*Flyer
*Book cover
*Logo
*Branding design
Easy Customizable and Editable
Tyep-Double Sided ID Card
Print size-(2.13"×3.39")
Bleed size-0.125in
Change color-Easy sampole
Files-Fully Editable AI or EPS And PSD
Colo Mode-CMYK
Font-lato, Poppins
Format-Print Ready
Resolution-300 DPI High
Fiverr Order Now
For More Designs...
Behance
this is my email address...
graphicsobai@gmail.com