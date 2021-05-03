🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Product Description
Holliday Spring is a funny display font, delicate and cute handwritten font. Its distinct and well rounded letters make this font a masterpiece. Fall in love with its incredibly versatile style and use it to create spectacular designs!
Product Content :
- Holliday Spring (otf-ttf-woff)
Features :
- Uppercase & Lowercase
- Numerals
- Punctuations (OpenType Standard)
- Accents (Multilingual Characters)
- Ligatures and Alternative Style Stylistic Set
- Works on PC & Mac
- Simple installations
- Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.
I hope you enjoy this font. If you have any questions please don't hesitate to drop me a message :)
Best,
Integritype Studio