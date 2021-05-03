Product Description

Holliday Spring is a funny display font, delicate and cute handwritten font. Its distinct and well rounded letters make this font a masterpiece. Fall in love with its incredibly versatile style and use it to create spectacular designs!

Product Content :

- Holliday Spring (otf-ttf-woff)

Features :

- Uppercase & Lowercase

- Numerals

- Punctuations (OpenType Standard)

- Accents (Multilingual Characters)

- Ligatures and Alternative Style Stylistic Set

- Works on PC & Mac

- Simple installations

- Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.

I hope you enjoy this font. If you have any questions please don't hesitate to drop me a message :)

Best,

Integritype Studio