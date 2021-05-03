Joyanto Joy

BRAND- WOLF

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy
  • Save
BRAND- WOLF modern logo modern simple professional sports logo minimal gaminglogo gaming game brand identity brand logo idea logo design logodesign lettermark logo iconic logo lettermarklogo wolf logo wolf
Download color palette

COMPANY NAME- VANAR GAMES
- a game producer company.

This is the combination of V+G+Wolf.

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy

More by Joyanto Joy

View profile
    • Like