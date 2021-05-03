Rizky Rinaldi

Toy E-Commerce Design App

Toy E-Commerce Design App clean minimal illustrator ux ui flat design app
Hi guys,
This week I have explored a Mobile application design for toy online shop.

Share your feedback for me and support me with press "L".

Tools used : Figma
Content Photo used : Unsplash
Icon used : Flaticon
Font used : Poppins

------------

Contact me on : rizkyrinaldi01@gmail.com

Thank You !

May 3, 2021
