Dmitriy Dzendo

BREAD PARADISE

Dmitriy Dzendo
Dmitriy Dzendo
Hire Me
  • Save
BREAD PARADISE identity brand buy logo logo branding bakery pastries bread ear wheat
Download color palette

If you need a custom logo design for your company, feel free to contact me.

My social accounts:
Instagram | Behance | Logolounge | facebook |

6dcdecbf314ce9a9639e93b7e17a6a3a
Rebound of
Wheat ear
By Dmitriy Dzendo
View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Dmitriy Dzendo
Dmitriy Dzendo
Freelance Logo & Brand Identity Designer
Hire Me

More by Dmitriy Dzendo

View profile
    • Like