BRAND IDENTITY- WOLF

BRAND IDENTITY- WOLF gaminglogo game iconic logo designer minimalist logo photoshop illustrator design logo design logodesign logo wolf logo tiger
COMPANY NAME- VANAR GAMES
- a game producer company.

This is the combination of V+G+Wolf.

