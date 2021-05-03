Ruchira | Auxesis Infotech Pvt Ltd

Stay Safe and Follow All The Protocols!

Ruchira | Auxesis Infotech Pvt Ltd
Ruchira | Auxesis Infotech Pvt Ltd
  • Save
Stay Safe and Follow All The Protocols! design ux ui gif graphic design covid vaccine social distancing stay home stay safe covid auxesis infotech client acquisation it consultant business cosultant business analyst business developer
Download color palette

As we’re seeing a continued surge in the covid positive cases every day, it has become even more important to follow all the instructed protocols and precautionary measures set by the officials. And just to remind you again, #Stay safe, #Stay home, wash or sanitize your hands on a regular interval, maintain #Social distancing, and most importantly wear your mask properly. Yes, this a tough time, but it shall pass.

Auxesis Infotech | Twitter | Behance | Facebook | Linkedin | Pinterest | Youtube | Instagram |

Ruchira | Auxesis Infotech Pvt Ltd
Ruchira | Auxesis Infotech Pvt Ltd

More by Ruchira | Auxesis Infotech Pvt Ltd

View profile
    • Like