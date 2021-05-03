Stay Safe and Follow All The Protocols!

As we’re seeing a continued surge in the covid positive cases every day, it has become even more important to follow all the instructed protocols and precautionary measures set by the officials. And just to remind you again, #Stay safe, #Stay home, wash or sanitize your hands on a regular interval, maintain #Social distancing, and most importantly wear your mask properly. Yes, this a tough time, but it shall pass.

Auxesis Infotech | Twitter | Behance | Facebook | Linkedin | Pinterest | Youtube | Instagram |