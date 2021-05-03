Igor Plac
Propoze landing page design

Igor Plac
Igor Plac for PROTOTYP
Propoze landing page design
Meet our Propoze.app! 🎉
Our goal was to design and build a beautiful and user-friendly UI that will guide you through your proposal creation.

Give it a try and start making organized proposals 👉  https://propoze.app/

Posted on May 3, 2021
PROTOTYP
A digital product company
