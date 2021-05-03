Farima.jaberi

Email page

Farima.jaberi
Farima.jaberi
  • Save
Email page uiux webdesign web ui bootstrap website frontend javascript responsive
Download color palette

this is email page ( Html , Css , js , bootstrap )
i hope you like it .🌸
Please comment your idea about this design .
www.farimajaberi.com

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Farima.jaberi
Farima.jaberi

More by Farima.jaberi

View profile
    • Like