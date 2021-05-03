Loka.com - Mobile

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Some more shots of the Loka.com project on mobile. 🚀⠀
Loka a Silicon Valley-based software consultancy with purpose. We help build the apps, deploy the tech, and ideate innovations for fascinating startups – the kind with an impatience to make an impact and funding from premier VCs including Sequoia, Greylock and Menlo Ventures.
⠀
There was a considerable focus on achieving a creative balance between all the graphics elements and the essential messages to transmit with a simple and intuitive user experience. 💯⠀
Check the live website 👉 www.loka.com
Don't forget to press "L" and share some love and give your valuable feedback. Have a nice day!