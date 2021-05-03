Artisticore

What is emotional design?

Artisticore
Artisticore
  • Save
What is emotional design? brandguidelines 2021designersbest designing2021 emotional intelligence emotionaldesigns
Download color palette

Emotional design is the concept of how to create designs that evoke emotions which result in positive user experiences. Designers aim to reach users on three cognitive levels— visceral, behavioral and reflective— so users develop only positive associations (sometimes including negative emotions) with products, brands, etc.

Artisticore
Artisticore

More by Artisticore

View profile
    • Like