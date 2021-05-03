Sina Sufi

Ui design in three modes

Sina Sufi
Sina Sufi
  • Save
Ui design in three modes branding dashboard ui dashboard design ui dashboad app web ux ui design design
Download color palette

Hi This is my User interface design in three modes: iPhone, iPad and MacBook

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Sina Sufi
Sina Sufi

More by Sina Sufi

View profile
    • Like