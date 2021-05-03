Manas Sanas

Jobhunt - Job Search Platform Landing Page

Manas Sanas
Manas Sanas
  • Save
Jobhunt - Job Search Platform Landing Page job search modern landing page web ux ui design
Download color palette

JobFinder website design...
Feel free to share your views on this.

We're available for new projects.
Contact me on
manassanas01@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Manas Sanas
Manas Sanas

More by Manas Sanas

View profile
    • Like