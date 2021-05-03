Weather Forecast Kits : Alam ☁

Hello everyone, Happy Saturday! How are you guys today?

often when we travel, we get caught in the rain and hinder the journey to our destination. In fact, sometimes we are forced to break through the rain because we are in a hurry to our destination. Or maybe we forgot to bring an umbrella and were forced to wait until the rain stopped ?,

Starting from this problem, I created this weather observer application, with the hope that it can help us in our daily lives by seeing the weather.

That way, you don't have to worry about tomorrow's weather anymore and can do your usual activities without fear of being caught in the rain and so on.

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!

