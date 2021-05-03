Sergey Antoniuk

Landing page design

Sergey Antoniuk
Sergey Antoniuk
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing page design uidesign courses website product webdesig geometic color abstract uiux balls dark hands 3d landing page
Landing page design uidesign courses website product webdesig geometic color abstract uiux balls dark hands 3d landing page
Download color palette
  1. Шот.png
  2. шот 2.png

Hi guys ✌
I want to show you my new landing page design. I follow design trends and I designed a 3D landing page. On all screens I used hands and used 3D balls as a background pattern. My client really liked this style, but how do you like it? ❤

Have a project? Write to me 👇

antonyuksergey11@gmail.com
Telegram

Also follow me on:
Behance | Instagram

Sergey Antoniuk
Sergey Antoniuk
UI / UX Designer. Creative ideas for your projects
Hire Me

More by Sergey Antoniuk

View profile
    • Like