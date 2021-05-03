Udos - Multipurpose E-Newsletter Email Templates Retail

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Don’t have time to build out Email Templates ?? Don’t Worry, Udos has designed an Email Templates for you.
Udos is modern and sleek design. It has a great, fluid layout you can customize with your own colors, images, and wording.
Udos has set of 11 psds which can be use for any kind of business like Travel, Retail, Food, Education, Product Promotion, Healthcare & B2B and even much more. Also Included Thank you Email Templates which can be use for Order Summary, Thankyou mail, View Order Status etc. The Design is very clean and professional. The PSDs are crafted in 680px wide and ready to use for Coding and html newsletter. All Layers are well organized, properly naming conventions and Used Smart Object so you can easily customize.
